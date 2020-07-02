Inside Edition report: Trump International Hotel and other NYC hotels aren't changing bedsheets between guests

Pegged on the reopening of many hotels, Inside Edition investigated whether New York City hotels including the Hyatt Place Times Square, the Hampton Inn Times Square Central, and yes, the Trump International Hotel & Tower are consistently changing bed sheets between guests. The answer appears to be (gulp) no. A spokesperson for the Trump International Hotel and Tower responded that "the claims made by Inside Edition are categorically false." Watch the video and decide for yourself. Meanwhile, Hyatt and Hampton Inns report that they are investigating to make sure appropriate cleaning protocols are followed.

"I am not throwing away this mask," Hamilton parody song This “Hamilton” parody song justifiably asks, “Can we maybe just all agree to wear a tiny flipping mask?!” I am not throwing away this mask. I am not throwing away this mask. This really should be bipartisan. Come on now, how hard is it? I am not throwing away this mask. screengrab via The Holderness […] READ THE REST

After re-opening casinos, Nevada boasts fastest virus transmission rate the US As long as Sheldon Adelson keeps raking in gamblers’ losses, who cares about the body count? From Rt.live: These are up-to-date values for Rt, a key measure of how fast the virus is growing. It’s the average number of people who become infected by an infectious person. If Rt is above 1.0, the virus will […] READ THE REST

The GOpure Pod Water Purifier is a whole new way to drink safe, clean water every time There was already enough concern about the healthy state of our drinking water before COVID-19. And while there’s no evidence that the coronavirus has ever been detected in the water supply, the general sense of fear surrounding any type of contamination is obviously at a fever pitch everywhere. Contaminants like lead, chromium, arsenic, copper, mercury, […] READ THE REST

The ClearUP can whisk away sinus pain from allergies in just 5 minutes Allergies are brutal, affecting about 30 percent of all American adults. While many only saddle sufferers with mild irritations like coughing, sneezing, a runny nose or watering eyes, some symptoms can be even more intrusive and significantly more painful. Sinus pressure is one of those unholy side effects, causing a pain that can stretch from […] READ THE REST