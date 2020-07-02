Mr. Manos is the finger ninja action film series of the summer

Move over, vintage fingerboards. Mr. Manos has arrived with vintage martial arts films, featuring finger ninjas.

The battle with Red Master above has the coolest combination of outfits and action, but they are all pretty impressive. To view the full series from the beginning, start here:

Mr. Manos is a spinoff from Action Icons, a channel that curates amazing action sports content. Mr. Manos has been posting some green screen testing over on their Instagram, so it looks as if even more excitement is in store!

YouTube: Mr. Manos