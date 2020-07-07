Clean HTML layouts that use just 1 line of CSS

This video and website from Una Kravets presents ten website layouts that use just one line of CSS. Beautiful and amazing!
A few years back, my brother Rick Pescovitz came up with Under The Weather Pods, single-person pop-up shelters. (You may have caught Rick on Shark Tank.) Rick was sick of getting soaked at his kids’ soccer games and was inspired by a portable toilet he saw by the field. Under The Weather Pods are designed […]
Milton Glaser, the graphic designer who defined the visual style of the 1960s and 1970s, has died at age 91 of a stroke. Thanks for all the color, Mr. Glaser. You’ve seen his work everywhere, from the iconic “I ♥ NY” graphic for a 1977 tourism campaign to the incredible poster included in Bob Dylan’s […]
Vox made a good video about the history of the Cooper Black typeface, created in 1919 and still in common use today. There’s a typeface that has made a resurgence in the last couple of years. It’s appeared on hip hop album covers, food packaging, and advertising. Perhaps you know it from the Garfield comics, […]
Products can often earn themselves a second life — and maybe even a far greater life — just by being super versatile. In 1943, naval engineer Richard James was working on building a meter to monitor power needs on a battleship. But when one of his springs fell, then “walked” across his desk, he was […]
A guy on the Apple discussion forum started a thread titled, “Why do your Charger Cables have the lifespan of a housefly?” That question is probably enough to elicit a whole bunch of head nods from virtually everyone reading this, whether you’re an iPhone user, an Android owner or have virtually any device that needs […]
For all their power and capabilities, image editing software isn’t like sitting down to play a video game. You aren’t there to have fun. You’re likely looking to make a few minor tweaks to an image to make it ready to be shared, then you move on with satisfaction in a job well done. If […]