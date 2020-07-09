If you can work remotely, Barbados want you to come and stay for a year

The Caribbean island nation of Barbados is issuing 12-month "Barbados Welcome Stamps" as an incentive for people to come and work remotely. Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley said people can "come and work from here overseas, digitally so, so that persons don’t need to remain in the countries in which they are."

From the Barbados government information service website:

Speaking during the official reopening of Primo Bar and Bistro, St. Lawrence Gap, Christ Church, last night, the Prime Minister said one of the things the pandemic has shown is that it made short-term travel more difficult because of the testing and the requirements for rapid testing, which were not reliably available.

“You don’t need to work in Europe, or the US or Latin America if you can come here and work for a couple months at a time; go back and come back. But in order for those things to truly resonate, what does it mean? It means that what we offer has to be world-class and what we continue to offer is world-class,” Ms. Mottley underlined.

She continued: “The Government is committed to working with you on the promotion of new concepts like the 12-month Barbados Welcome Stamp, being able to open our borders to persons travelling and making it as hospitable as ever for all of us, and making it available for Barbadians from every walk of life to believe that for special occasions, or just for so, that they can come out and be a part of this wonderful exercise.”