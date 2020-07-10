Trump perfects his gibberish today while babbling about Biden's economic plan

President Trump slams Joe Biden's economic plan: "It's very radical left but he said the right things because he's copying what I've done." pic.twitter.com/bQ73zKhbYU

"He plagiarized from me," Trump told a reporter today on his way to Miami, Florida, referring to Joe Biden's economic plan. And then, "It's very radical left, but he said the right things, because he is copying what I've done." If this isn't perfect gibberish, I don't know what is.

