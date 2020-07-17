I loved the movie Memento Mori, about a man on a mission who has severe short-term memory loss. Every morning when he wakes up he had no memory of the hundreds of days preceding it, and so he develops a bunch of processes to bring him up to speed each day and keep him on mission. The movie was based on a short story called "Memento" by Jonathan Naylor, and I read it when it came out in Esquire magazine in 2001.

Here's an excellent reading of the short story, which runs about 30 minutes. Highly recommended.

[via The Browser]