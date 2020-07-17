I loved the movie Memento Mori, about a man on a mission who has severe short-term memory loss. Every morning when he wakes up he had no memory of the hundreds of days preceding it, and so he develops a bunch of processes to bring him up to speed each day and keep him on mission. The movie was based on a short story called "Memento" by Jonathan Naylor, and I read it when it came out in Esquire magazine in 2001.
Here's an excellent reading of the short story, which runs about 30 minutes. Highly recommended.
[via The Browser]
Someone beat Hemingway's challenge by a single word. pic.twitter.com/qtgzYo2zkK — mugrimm (@mugrimm) April 29, 2020 Top image: JD Hancock / Flickr (CC 2.0)
The New York Times has been publishing a series of “Op-Eds From The Future,” giving fiction writers a chance to imagine our hellish circumstances to come.
Renowned sci-fi and fantasy publisher Tor just launched a new book imprint called Nightfire, focusing on new horror fiction. And to celebrate, they’re giving away 35 free short horror stories as audiobooks. The list includes stories by Alyssa Wong, Chuck Wendig, China Miéville, Carmen Maria Machado, and more. The only catch is that the stories […]
If data is worth saving to an external drive, shouldn’t it also be important enough to protect? Since setting up shop in the UK over a decade ago, iStorage has become one of the top makers of encrypted, easy to use and affordable portable data storage devices. And while not everyone needs multi-level security in […]
If you want to be a doctor, your path is relatively clear. You go to school, study the ways of the human body, understand the medical steps needed to fix it, graduate, then start practicing your craft. But if you want to be an artist, your course forward isn’t quite so well defined. Art is […]
It’s one of those eternal questions — what do you do with your valuables when you go to the beach or take a swim in a public pool? You can’t take your phone in the water with you. Your wallet, sunglasses, keys and other assorted EDC items probably shouldn’t be getting wet either. Of course, […]