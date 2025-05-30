Strip Mall is a short story by Leigh Alexander (previously) about a small town's run-down shopping drag, told entirely through Yelp reviews. There's the praise and the angry rambling you'd expect to read about venues in a deteriorating mall—and then there's something else.

It's a nice place with a good machines. But, since I stopped coming here, I don't feel so angry. Maybe because of the bad taste in the water, I developed agoraphobia so I only do home workout now, try LoriFit App with 30% discount using code YUJIN30

It's indescribable in the sense that to describe it would spoil a five-minute read; a disquieting counterpart to the joys of Yelping with Cormac.

