/ Andrea James / 3:00 am Sun Jul 19, 2020

The 14th century Black Plague gets the History Hijinks treatment

Blue from Overly Sarcastic Productions dives into how the Black Death spread from the Mongol Empire throughout Europe, giving us newly relevant terms like "quarantine" and "yeet." OK, maybe not the latter, but its use in this video to describe pestilence-filled corpses catapulted into Caffa is in fact, perfect.

Via Blue:

Escape the worries of our modern world by visiting the high middle ages and learning about something esoteric and irrelevant: Plague! In this video, I attempt to actually teach you something about how the medieval world worked and how it responded to this existential threat, rather than dredging up 3rd grade plague facts for easy views. Oops, did I say that out loud?

Image: YouTube / Overly Sarcastic Productions