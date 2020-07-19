This laundry egg has over 4,000 reviews on Amazon and is now on sale for over 30% off

You don’t often find laundry duty on the list of everyone’s favorite household chores. Sure, it isn’t usually back-breaking work, but if you’ve got a family, especially a family with young children, it can feel like the never-ending churn and ever-present hum of the washer and dryer never ends.

Which isn’t far from wrong. Procter and Gamble found the average American family washes about 300 to 400 loads of laundry every year or about 6 to 7.5 loads per week. That means a whole lot of laundry detergent and fabric conditioner gets purchased every year to handle that mountain of dirty clothes, bedding, towels, and more.

Rather than bottle after bottle of chemicals, the makers of the Laundry Egg are pitching a different proposition — just buy one egg that will cover all your cleaning needs for 2 to 3 years. And so far, customers are responding, snapping up over 2 million Laundry Eggs in 48 countries worldwide.

The Laundry Egg is packed full of two types of natural mineral pellets that when set on top of your clothes at the start of the wash cycle work with the water in your washing machine to lift away dirt without fading colors or leaving chemical residue behind like traditional detergents. The pellets contain no harmful chemicals and have been officially lab tested and deemed “excellent” for sensitive skin.

Best of all, each Laundry Egg is good for up to 720 washes, which should be enough to save you a nice chunk of change on all those detergents and conditioners.

The bundle also includes a Dryer Egg, which reduces tumble drying time by up to 28 percent while it lightly fragrances and softens laundry; and a Detox Tab, which deep cleans your machine, removing built-up powder or liquids and odor.

Customers on Amazon are sold on the Laundry Egg’s effectiveness, rating it a solid 4.2 out of 5 stars in over 4,000 reviews. Regularly $49, you can choose fresh linen, spring blossom, or completely unscented varieties of the Laundry Egg right now for 31 percent off, just $46.99.

Prices are subject to change.

