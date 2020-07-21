This video for "Classical Gas" debuted on The Summer Brothers Smothers Show (1968)

From my favorite subreddit, r/ObscureMedia: "Classical Gas - 3000 Years of Art in 3 Minutes." I think I saw some Lascaux cave paintings in there so it really should be "20,000 Years of Art in 3 Minutes."
During the time that CLASSICAL GAS was a hit I was also the head writer for THE SMOTHERS BROTHERS COMEDY HOUR on CBS. I had seen a film titled "GOD IS DOG SPELLED BACKWARDS” at The Encore, an off beat movie house in L.A. The film was a collection of approximately 2500 classical works of art, mostly paintings, that flashed by in three minutes. Each image lasted only two film frames, or twelve images a second! At the end of the film the viewer was pronounced "cultural" since they had just covered "3000 years of art in 3 minutes!"
The film was the work of a UCLA film student named Dan McLaughlin. I contacted Dan and told him that I was interested in the idea of using his film as a visual for CLASSICAL GAS to air on THE SMOTHERS BROTHERS COMEDY HOUR. (His original sound track had been Beethoven's 5th Symphony.) THE COMEDY HOUR offered him the money to finance a new film he wanted to make in exchange for the right to change the original soundtrack from Beethoven's 5th Symphony to CLASSICAL GAS and air it on the show. As a “music video" it was first shown on THE SUMMER BROTHERS SMOTHERS SHOW (Glen Campbell was the host) in the summer of 1968.
A new online art project launched today and I’ve had a lot of fun browsing around the online video exhibition. It’s called Decameron Row and when you go to the site you’ll see eight multi-story buildings, each with a bunch of windows in them. When you click on a window, it starts a 1 or […]
Last week, street artist Banksy, disguised as a London Underground cleaner, painted an excellent artwork inside a train car urging people to wear face coverings due to COVID-19. Video below. Turns out though, an actual cleaning crew wiped away the work shortly after it was created. From CNN: The work was removed “some days ago” […]
Yok and Sheryo are New York-based artists who created “Get the Money,” a large porcelain shrine that’s a comment on avarice in Singapore and around the globe. Note: strobe effects in the first 10 seconds of the video.
If you enjoy the outdoors, you know that it’s not necessarily any scarier at night than it is during the day. But it sure can seem that way when you’re using a traditional flashlight that effectively gives you tunnel vision: You see just the spot where you aim and nothing else. That’s why the H2 Headlamp […]
If your company makes it out of this COVID 19-fueled nightmare one day, you may well have the cloud to thank for part of that. A survey found that almost 40 percent of companies have used cloud technology to scale infrastructure to better help them meet demand and control costs brought on by virus-driven changes. […]
We’re a latest and greatest kind of culture. We want the newest, shiniest, fastest piece of tech in existence — and many are willing to pay top dollar for the privilege of saying no one owns one better. The reality is that life at the tech pinnacle is incredibly fleeting. Within months, sometimes weeks, even […]