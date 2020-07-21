With this training, you’ll learn the ins & outs of AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, & CompTIA

If your company makes it out of this COVID 19-fueled nightmare one day, you may well have the cloud to thank for part of that.

A survey found that almost 40 percent of companies have used cloud technology to scale infrastructure to better help them meet demand and control costs brought on by virus-driven changes. Meanwhile, over 75 percent said cloud services were making their work-from-home efforts possible and an overwhelming 92 percent said the cloud was a big part of maintaining their basic day-to-day continuity.

Already an exploding tech sector, the cloud is now already driving business operations more than we ever would have expected even six months ago. Those who know the ways of the cloud are set to benefit both professionally and financially in the coming years — and The Complete 2020 Cloud Foundation Certification Bundle is a perfect introduction to how all the pieces work together.

As your primer to life as a cloud administrator, this four-course package lays it all out for you, not only covering all the basics of building, managing, securing and growing cloud-based networks, but all the tools and features at your disposal on the three largest cloud service provider platforms.

Even a novice to the cloud world can pick up the basics with CompTIA Cloud+ (CV0-002), which runs through all the foundational knowledge, skills, and responsibilities of a certified system admin. With over 12 hours of content, you’ll understand all the latest technologies, how to use cloud resources correctly and how to problem solve networking solutions on our way to CompTIA certification, one of the most important IT credentials you can add to your resume.

Of course, it’s not the only one. In AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner, learners go deep inside the world’s most popular provider and their full roster of features, including services like EC2, RDS, Elastic Beanstalk, S3, and more. The training here will have students ready to pass the Amazon Web Services Certified Cloud Practitioner Exam, the Amazon-approved mark of proficiency for anyone who wants to show they can perform on the AWS platform.

However, AWS isn’t the only fish in the growing cloud sea. The training continues with Microsoft Azure Fundamentals (AZ-900), which explores AWS’ biggest competitor. Created for students with cloud knowledge, but not necessarily from technical backgrounds, the course get takers ready for the Microsoft Azure Fundamentals exam, designed for candidates looking to show they understand cloud services and how to use the ones Azure provides.

Google completes the big three triumvirates of cloud providers, and Google Cloud Platform: Associate Cloud Engineer shows students the unique features Google Cloud offers. With main exercises around managing and securing a GCP Cloud network, students can then pass the GCP Cloud Engineer exam, finishing their EGOT-style collection of key cloud certifications.

