If you’re going camping, the Tentsile UNA tree tent lets you snooze in midair

Ask people what they don’t like about camping outdoors and a few answers will absolutely come up. The bugs and creepy crawlies are always a big one, especially the icky feeling that you could wake up to find bugs skittering through your tent or a snake or other reptile snuggled up in your sleeping bag.

But probably the biggest gripe comes from being forced to sleep on the hard ground. Even with a sleeping pad, the wild, often uneven ground is pretty unforgiving and can make falling asleep take forever, only to wake to the unpleasantness of a kinked neck, sore hips, or a bad back.

Tentsile heard those gripes loud and clear and crafted a functional and well-designed above ground perch instead, combining the security and protection of a tent with the comfort of a hammock to create the Tentsile UNA 1-Person Tree Tent.

Perfect for hikers and backpackers, all you need to enjoy the UNA are three trees to use as anchors. Setup only takes about 10 minutes — and unlike ground tents, can be positioned feet over water or steep or rocky terrain for any camper up to 280 lbs.

The UNA includes a tensioned base that provides a comfortable floor with minimal sag, as well as an anti-roll system so you don’t automatically roll to the center of the tent in your sleep. Each one also includes a waterproof rainfly in case the skies open up overnight, and an insect mesh to keep all the flying no-see-ums away while you snooze.

High above the ground, you’ll avoid damp conditions on the ground while getting an infinitely sounder sleep than trying to get comfortable while lying on rocks and sticks. And the next morning, the whole thing rolls up into a compact, portable bundle for transport to your next destination.

As a partner with 1% for the Planet, Tentsile backs up its love for the great outdoors, donating 1 percent of their sales to high-impact non-profit organizations planting 20 new trees for every UNA sold.

Available in five different color schemes, you can try out the award-winning Tentsile UNA 1-Person Tree Tent right now at $50 off its regular price, on sale now for just $199.

