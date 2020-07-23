/ Andrea James / 5:30 am Thu Jul 23, 2020

Making aerogel at home is unsurprisingly difficult

Aerogel, the synthetic material made of about 1% microporous silica and 99% air, has extremely low density, extremely low thermal conductivity, and extremely low chances of turning out OK when made in a home lab. It took YouTuber NileRed many months of trial and error.

He says his efforts were inspired by an aerogel video by Versitatium (previously)

Image: YouTube / NileRed