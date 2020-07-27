/ Mark Frauenfelder / 9:42 am Mon Jul 27, 2020

The much improved logo for the Rangers Football Club logo

In decades past, logo redesigns were usually worse than the original. But in recent years logo redesigns seem to have gotten a lot better. Case in point, the new logo for the Rangers Football Club. It's bolder and easier to read but retains the overall feel of the original logo. Even Rangers fans are happy with the redesign if the YouTube comments on this video are representative of popular sentiment.