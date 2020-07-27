The much improved logo for the Rangers Football Club logo

In decades past, logo redesigns were usually worse than the original. But in recent years logo redesigns seem to have gotten a lot better. Case in point, the new logo for the Rangers Football Club. It's bolder and easier to read but retains the overall feel of the original logo. Even Rangers fans are happy with the redesign if the YouTube comments on this video are representative of popular sentiment.
Typefaces of Protest: A Short Survey1/ Paranoid Light pic.twitter.com/MSuBYvDvp1 — Tom Sutcliffe (@tds153) July 13, 2020 Tom Sutcliffe compiled a helpful survey of “Typefaces of Protest” hand-drawn by covidiots, conspiracists, and other “truth” tellers. 6/ Dipshit Condensed pic.twitter.com/7CAsuUi9T8 — Tom Sutcliffe (@tds153) July 13, 2020 (via Kottke)
French artist Paiheme Studio created these delightful papercraft arcade video game consoles to keep idle hands busy during the pandemic. They come in three styles, all beautifully displayed on their Instagram:
