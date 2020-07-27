Trump files new challenge to tax returns subpoena

Image: Shutterstock
Lawyers for Donald Trump on Monday filed a new challenge to the Manhattan District Attorney’s subpoena for the president's tax returns, weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court said the president was not immune from state criminal probes.
From Reuters:
In a second amended complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, Trump’s lawyers argued that the subpoena was “wildly overbroad” and was issued in “bad faith” and amounts to “harassment.” Trump, who is seeking re-election on Nov. 3, has fought to keep his tax returns secret.
Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance subpoenaed Trump’s accounting firm for eight years of his business and personal returns and other documents as part of a criminal investigation involving Trump and the Trump Organization, his family’s real estate business.
Carey Dunne, general counsel for Vance, on July 16 warned U.S. District Court Judge Victor Marrero against allowing Trump to delay long enough to get beyond statutes of limitations.
Trump filed suit last year to block Vance from getting his records, arguing the subpoena was invalid. On July 9, the Supreme Court in a 7-2 vote rejected his argument that he was immune from state criminal probes while in the White House. The high court said, however, that Trump could challenge the subpoena on other grounds.
Read more at Reuters:Trump files new challenge to subpoena for his tax returns
“Texas is investigating Facebook for possibly running afoul of state laws on the collection of biometric data, according to June documents uncovered by a tech watchdog group,” reports Ashley Gold at Axios.
More than 12 workers at Whole Foods stores in 4 different U.S. states claim in a class-action lawsuit that the Amazon-owned retailer retaliated against them for wearing apparel associated with the Black Lives Matter movement.
The ACLU says it is suing the administration of Donald Trump “for imprisoning Michael Cohen in retaliation for his plans to publish a book” critical of the president.
CBD-infused coffee almost sounds like the premise for a bad sitcom episode. But seriously…isn’t it almost comical to consider what happens when the go-go kick of high-octane caffeine slams headlong into the calming, tranquil effects of CBD? The reality is, it actually can be the best of both worlds situation for many CBD coffee fans. […]
You sort out your recycling. You don’t use plastic bottles anymore. And you’ve even gone paperless, right down to using the canvas shopping bag at the grocery store. But even if you’re trying to be ultra-vigilant to the environmental impact you make on our planet, there are bound to be some blind spots in that […]
When you used to walk through any office you would likely spot a few bobbleheads. These wobbly figurines are great fun to have around, although most celebrate people we will never meet. For something a little more personal, try Handmade Custom Bobbleheads. These mini caricatures are sculpted and painted by skilled artisans, based on any photo […]