/ David Pescovitz / 8:01 am Wed Jul 29, 2020

Scary big cat spotted in UK public park turned out to be a plushie

Residents of Steyning, a small rural town in southeast England, spotted a big cat resembling a panther in a public park. They summoned police who bravely approached the animal. From a police tweet on the matter:

Reports of a large apex predator in the Steyning area turned out to be true," explained the Horsham Police department on Twitter while sharing a photo of the 'big cat' still lumbering onto the park bench. "It may be a stuffed toy," they wrote, "but the attending officers didn't necessarily know that at first."