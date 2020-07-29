Scary big cat spotted in UK public park turned out to be a plushie

Reports of a large apex predator in the Steyning area turned out to be true. It may be a stuffed toy, but the attending officers didn't necessarily know that at first. 😲 #cw568 pic.twitter.com/9awKt4kW62

Reports of a large apex predator in the Steyning area turned out to be true," explained the Horsham Police department on Twitter while sharing a photo of the 'big cat' still lumbering onto the park bench. "It may be a stuffed toy," they wrote, "but the attending officers didn't necessarily know that at first."

Residents of Steyning, a small rural town in southeast England, spotted a big cat resembling a panther in a public park. They summoned police who bravely approached the animal. From a police tweet on the matter:

