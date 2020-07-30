Running Minecraft on a working virtual PC inside of Minecraft

The natural next step was to use VirtualBox to run Minecraft inside of Minecraft, as demonstrated by "vm nerd" @Naku.
Of course, this all begs the question: Are we a simulation running on a virtual machine inside Minecraft that itself is running on a virtual machine inside Minecraft? And who is simulating the simulators?
Minecraft worlds are procedurally generated from numbers and words known as seeds. A seed defines everything from the nearest blade of grass to the farthest mountain, and the most interesting seeds become challenges in themselves, shared by players and even aquiring fandoms of their own. The most intriguing seed in Minecraft, though, has only just […]
Minecraft is premiering a new series called How We Make Minecraft this month. It promises to give fans details about how programmers make decisions about characters and gameplay, all presented in an irreverent and fun style.
Via IGN: Japanese schools have been closed for over two weeks due to COVID-19 and, with the Japanese school year ending in March, it’s meant many students won’t have their graduation ceremonies, according to SoraNews24. However, graduates from one elementary school found they could use Minecraft to create their own ceremony. Without any school or […]
