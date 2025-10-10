Minecraft 2 on the way. The movie, that is.

Director Jared Hess will return to direct a sequel to A Minecraft Movie, last year's hit flick based on the most successful computer game of all time. It's under development at Warner Bros., with a release date set for July 23, 2027. Deadline reports that the screenplay, from Hess and Chris Galletta, is "under wraps" and hints that the new movie will explore Minecraft's "other worlds," which suggest trips to The Nether, The End and a certain April Fools' snapshot.

A Minecraft Movie debuted to a record $163 million domestic opening and has since grossed $424 million, making it the No. 1 film of 2025 at the domestic box office. With a worldwide total approaching $1 billion, A Minecraft Movie is also the second highest-grossing release of the year worldwide.

Remember that Minecraft is for the children. But especially the teens.

Some of that success can be attributed to crowds of young people who saw online "meme potential" in a certain scene featured in the trailer, as NBC News reports. Videos have emerged from inside theaters across the U.S. showing moviegoers erupting into a frenzy when Jack Black, as Steve, yells the words "chicken jockey" in a boxing ring.

In Minecraft, "chicken jockey" is the phrase used to describe an adorable, but formidable, enemy: a baby zombie that rides a chicken into battle, like a horse.