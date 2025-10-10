Minecraft movie sequel confirmed for 2027 summer release

Okay, sure, no one expected A Minecraft Movie to to be high art. Like everything even vaguely associated with the best-selling game of all time (yes, really, look it up), Minecraft's first theatrical outing proved to be a smash hit despite not exactly being the best-constructed movie of all time.

A sequel was as inevitable as the sunrise, and it has now officially been announced for summer of 2027.

Building terrain. See you in theaters July 23 2027. #Minecraft pic.twitter.com/9myRslRG4c — A Minecraft Movie (@AMinecraftMovie) October 9, 2025

No news yet on the movie's actual content, but I'd be shocked if they didn't try to engineer another Chicken Jockey moment. (And if you don't know what that is, remember ignorance is bliss.)