Thu Jul 30, 2020

This video helps you envision very large numbers

This video starts by helping you visualize 1 million. A thick book has about 1 million alphanumeric characters. It moves to 1 billion -- it would take 32 years to count to 1 billion. A trillion bacteria can fit in a single cube of sugar. About 1 quadrillion ants live on earth. The diameter of the Milky Way is about 1 quintillion kilometers. A glass of water contains about 10 septillion water molecules. A googol is 1 with 100 zeros following it. There are a googol possible hypothetical chess games. The video then shows a machine created by an artist that has a 100 of 10-to-1 reduction gears. The first gear needs to be rotated a googol number of times for the last gear to rotate once.