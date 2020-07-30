This video helps you envision very large numbers

This video starts by helping you visualize 1 million. A thick book has about 1 million alphanumeric characters. It moves to 1 billion -- it would take 32 years to count to 1 billion. A trillion bacteria can fit in a single cube of sugar. About 1 quadrillion ants live on earth. The diameter of the Milky Way is about 1 quintillion kilometers. A glass of water contains about 10 septillion water molecules. A googol is 1 with 100 zeros following it. There are a googol possible hypothetical chess games. The video then shows a machine created by an artist that has a 100 of 10-to-1 reduction gears. The first gear needs to be rotated a googol number of times for the last gear to rotate once.

How to imagine 52 factorial I remember being fascinated by a description of eternity in “The Shepard Boy,” from the Brothers Grimm: In lower pomerania is the Diamond mountain, which is two miles high, two miles wide, and two miles deep. Every hundred years a little bird comes and sharpens its beak on it, and when the whole mountain is […] READ THE REST

FunEasyLearn can help you learn your favorite foreign language your way Learning a new language is like stepping up to the base of Mount Everest. You know you’ve got one heck of a climb ahead of you. But while the sheer magnitude of the task ahead scares away many climbers, the real trick is finding the path up that best fits with your skills and capabilities. […] READ THE REST

The ToothShower lets you brush, floss and handle all your oral care easily right in the shower While we all like to think that we’re honest people, the truth is that little white lies spring up all the time. You don’t intend to lie. But through surprise or embarrassment or just a desire not to start a situation, falsehoods start tumbling out of your mouth. Like the last time your dentist asked […] READ THE REST