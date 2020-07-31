This devastating video encapsulates the Trump/GOP horror show in 3 minutes

A Boing Boing reader said this video by Juice Media is better than what The Lincoln Project is doing. I agree -- it's scarier and more entertaining than the Lincoln Project's videos. However, I think Juice Media's videos and the Lincoln Project videos are geared toward different audiences. The video above is designed to convert unlikely voters into Biden voters, while the Lincoln Project videos are for an audience of one, with a goal to demoralize and destabilize him.

Juice media is an Australian organization, and here's what they had to say about this video: