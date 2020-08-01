Learn data analysis with this eight-course, 38-hour package of training

Businesses used to thrive on the instincts of entrepreneurs. Guile, moxie, and a conviction to trust the gut was often the driving force behind a business’s biggest successes.

Today, there’s too much on the line to leave anything to chance, including betting your future on a whim. Instead, the stat-heads have taken over, data analysts who can break down every scrap of available information, tell you what it means and give you the clearest path to success. They can’t make business a sure thing, but data analytics might just be the closest thing to a sure thing most businesses ever see.

The Exclusive Business Analysis Certification Bundle with Jeremy Achenbrenner is the training that just might help data analytics make sense to you and even put you in a position to get hired as a highly paid statistical mastermind.

This eight-course, 38-hour package of training is led by Jerry Aschenbrenner, a business analyst who’s plied his craft in a variety of industries, including everything from health care and communications to financial services, and food and beverages. Holder of a 4.5 out of 5-star rating from reviews offered by nearly 166,000 of his students, Aschenbrenner is the guide who can make the numbers clear and examine to you what to do with them to drive our business forward.

Your introduction begins with Business Analysis Fundamentals, a beginner-friendly guide to basic elements that drive any business analyst’s career. Learn what a Business Analyst does, understand the project methodology, and make the case to properly launch an impactful business project.

Next, Identify and Define the Problem with Business Analysis shows students how to properly identify the root causes of a problem before instinctively reaching for a solution, while Conduct a Strategy Analysis Using Business Analysis walks you through a five-step system for deciding which strategy can lead to that solution with the lowest potential risk.

Process Flowcharts and Advanced Process Flowcharts examines how to create practical process maps and process flowcharts that help you get to the heart of organizational issues, at the same time that it enables you to diagram even the most difficult business processes with intuitive, easy-to-understand flowcharts.

Meanwhile, Plan the Project as a Business Analyst is where the theoretical meets the reality as students learn the project management techniques to put together a robust step-by-step plan that will not only lead to success but also save the organization both time and money.

Finally, Agile Fundamentals 2020: Scrum, Kanban, and Scrumban digs into the Agile project management method; and User Story Masterclass: Your In-Depth Guide to User Stories looks at case studies called user stories, outlining how to frame those stories effectively to reach to the heart of each stakeholder’s need and address their issues.

Each course in this bundle is a $199 value on its own, but as part of this collection, all this training is available now for just $34.99.

Prices are subject to change.

