Reading doesn’t have to be a chore with this app that magically transforms any text into audio

The importance of reading is well documented. About half of America’s unemployed between 16 and 21 years old are functionally illiterate. And there’s an almost direct line between how much you read and your earning potential, with the richest Americans three times more likely to read than those with a household income below $30,000.

However, picking up a book and diving in isn’t always so simple. Between work, family, and the rest of our crazy lives, many of us have a tough time finding the hours in the day to do any serious reading. Then there are the approximately 14 percent of adults and children who suffer from learning or reading difficulties like dyslexia or ADD, disorders that make reading and learning so much harder.

For those who have trouble carving out reading time as well as those who face reading problems, the Speechify Audio Reader is a powerful tool for clearing away those obstacles.

Speechify takes virtually any text and turns it into an audio file, allowing you to effectively read or learn everything you want, but while listening at your leisure in the car, at the gym, or pretty much anywhere.

If you’ve got a PDF or another file format of the book or article you want to read, Speechify can translate it into spoken word almost instantly. If you’ve got a physical book, document, or worksheet in front of you, just take pictures of each page with your smartphone. Speechify will use its whip-smart artificial intelligence technology to analyze your images and turn them into listenable audio.

That AI also realizes you don’t want to hear a robotized voice to read you a bestseller, so the algorithms craft a natural human-sounding voice that keeps the experience pleasurable. Speechify even lets you vary the gender or accent of your reading voice, change speeds, or even translate text to and from 14 different languages.

The Speechify app works across all devices and platforms and has generated rave reviews, including a prestigious 4.6 out of 5-star rating from more than 21,000 Apple App Store reviewers.

The Speechify Audio Reader would normally cost $390 for a 12-month subscription, but with this deal, it’s on sale for only $39.99 for one year of service.

Prices are subject to change.

