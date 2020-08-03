Sammy Davis Jr. describes his disastrous performance in Osaka

In 1971 the great Sammy Davis Junior told Dick Cavett about the time he bombed on stage in Osaka in a nightclub attended by "elderly Japanese people." Davis gives quite a performance merely recounting the story.

