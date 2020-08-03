These architectural building kits are going to become your new obsession

Building blocks are among a child’s first, and arguably, most important, toys. Once they start stacking one tentatively on top of another, the blocks not only spark waves of creativity, but actual real-world understanding of scientific principles like engineering and physics. It wouldn’t even be a stretch to call blocks on of the first true STEM toys.

Of course, the wonder of blocks never really goes away as through adolescence and even into adulthood, constructing models and other miniatures is an engaging and even soothing pastime for many.

Architect Damien Murtagh definitely still feels that desire, even going so far as pioneering an entire modular building system so users can create their own scale model homes and buildings. Thus were born the Arckits, various building sets that can help children and adults develop fundamental design skills and spontaneous creativity through actual hands-on model building with no cutting, glue or other messes.

This kid-friendly set starts with 32 unique pastel-colored components to start creating skyscrapers, roads, parks and more, each unlocking the fundamentals of architecture. The Little Architect kit also includes a starter guide to create some step-by-step builds — or just wing it and fashion a cityscape of your very own. By using the code BUILDINGKIT5 at checkout, you can save $5.99 off the regular price.

These sets are also great for kids, including large floor plates and easy “click and connect” pieces to create model homes that could actually get built one day. Either follow the guides to build several pre-constructed home models or just take the pieces and make something completely new. You can also save $6.99 off your purchase of either kit by entering the code HOUSEKIT6.

Time to take things up a notch, as this time, you construct your own modern mini-town or city. Why just be an architect when you can be the entire city planner? With a mix of white block structures and pastel-colored toppers, you can create physical communities that could fit in anywhere in the world. Right now, you can save $17.99 off the price by using the CITY17 code at checkout.

Yep, here’s where things get more serious with professional-grade design tools that would be right at home in the hands of an architect. Yet this set works off the principle as the kid-friendly sets, allowing you to quickly assemble, modify and apply finishing touches to an amazing scale model home. The price comes down to just $89.99 when you use the SCALE9 code during your purchase.

Here it is, the biggest challenge of all. With either of Arckit’s two sports packages, you’ll get all the components to build a perfect-to-scale sports stadium. Football, baseball, basketball, soccer, you name it — with all needed templates, you can assemble your own perfect sports cathedral or follow the plans to recreate one of your favorites. When you enter the code STADIUM12 at checkout, you’ll save $12 off the total.

