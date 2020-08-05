/ Mark Frauenfelder / 7:35 am Wed Aug 5, 2020

Here's a catch-up article on the rise of the QAnon far-right conspiracy theory

Image:Bucharest / Romania – July 15, 2020: A man takes part at a protest and displays a Qanon message on a cardboard. Depositphotos

Mainstream social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook say they are trying to delete posts about QAnon, a far-right conspiracy theory that grew out of another conspiracy theory, Pizzagate. Of course, attempts to scrub QAnon from social media only add fuel to the fire. According to this Axios catch-up article, interest in the movement is growing faster than ever:

Parts of the mainstream Republican party have latched on, helping drive its conspiracy theories mainstream.

Why is QAnon growing in popularity? Ethan Zuckerman, director of MIT's Center for Civic Media has an explanation: "The idea that pedophile alien lizard people led by Hillary Clinton are running everything is more comfortable than the truth that no one has their hand firmly on the tiller.”