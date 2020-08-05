/ Mark Frauenfelder / 8:51 am Wed Aug 5, 2020

"Pampered princeling" Kushner gets his own Lincoln Project treatment

Jared Kushner is similar to Trump in many ways. They both inherited vast amounts of wealth from unsavory slumlord fathers and blew their ill-gotten fortunes on bad business decisions. This new video, from the Lincoln Project, highlights a few of Kushner's latest screw-ups, which have resulted in 160,000 Covid deaths, massive job loss, eviction, and hunger in the United States.