Which PS4 games should I know about?

As the next generation of game consoles get ready to roll out, a good friend has opted to give me the long-term use of his PS4.
I am so totally stoked.
During a rough financial patch, a few years back, I had to sell mine in order to keep the heat on and put food on our table. I've missed it, ever since. Over the past couple of weeks, I got to finally finish Fallout 4 (with all of the DLC!) as well as Batman: Arkham Knight. But there's still like, almost five years of games out there, that I've never had the opportunity to play. I'm betting scads of them are less expensive to purchase now, as well—Once we're out of our sublet and back into the RV, storage will be at a premium, so I'll likely go digital downloads only. As we'll be living in seclusion on Vancouver Island, this fall and winter, having the console to help keep me from going insane (or at least building on the level of insanity that I've already achieved), is going to be such a welcome comfort.
I've got a copy of Red Dead Redemption III to noodle with. Any advice on what titles I should pick up? I like story-driven RPGs and open-world games. Straight ahead shooters and online games aren't my thing.
EndeavorRx is a first-person racing videogame designed to help children with ADHD and this summer, the FDA approved it as a “prescription treatment.” Meanwhile, other researchers are developing videogames that can help lift depression and reduce anxiety by interrupting the feedback loops of negativity and fear. “It’s a well-known fact that so many mobile games […]
Gamer and philanthropist MrBeast gave his buds several challenges in GTA V, with the stipulation that they could not break any laws. No punching, stealing, or even jaywalking. Turns out it’s quite difficult, but not impossible.
Twitch just un-banned Donald Trump. The impeached U.S. president’s official Twitch channel [Link] had been suspended for two weeks for violating the streaming video platform’s rules against hateful conduct.
