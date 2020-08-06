Monkey unboxes a new water bottle, consults user manual

George the monkey is curious about his new water bottle. In this video you can see George remove a large metal water bottle from a cardboard box, unsuccessfully attempt to unscrew the lid, refer to the user manual (upside down), successfully unscrew the lid, peer into the bottle and sniff it, screw the lid back onto the bottle and immediately unscrew, and consult the user manual again.

Best Mayo: Japanese Kewpie Mayonnaise I’ve been accused of being partial to Kewpie Mayonnaise because of its retro packaging, but that’s only somewhat true. It’s the best mayo I’ve ever had. Chalk it up to extra egg yolks and the MSG. It’s made in Japan, but you can buy a 3-pack on Amazon. If you are making okonomiyaki (crepes with […] READ THE REST

This shady Police news website uses openly fascist logos and is run by a cop from a town of 86 billionaires This is a bit of a wormhole, so bear with me. But I think it illuminates some deeply concerning stuff about the right-wing Boomer propaganda machine. I saw a link on Twitter with the headline, “Colorado to strip its police force of qualified immunity: Countless officers discussing resigning.” Naturally, I was intrigued at the suggestion […] READ THE REST

Georgia school principal suspended the student who posted video of crowded hallway of maskless students A whistleblowing student at a Georgia high school was suspended after he posted a video of fellow students crammed into a hallway between classes, many of them without masks. After he was suspended, North Paulding County high school principal Gabe Carmona made an announcement over the school intercom, warning that “Anything that is going on […] READ THE REST

Become a master of Adobe Creative Cloud with these online classes If you’re a photographer, videographer, or graphic designer, you’ve got a lot of competition charging up behind you. Because while you’ve been trained as a content creator, the task of snapping brilliant images, capturing well-composed video, and posting effective social media is now part of literally everyone’s skill set. For years, Adobe and their ubiquitous […] READ THE REST

This affordable VPN offers a strict no-logging policy without breaking the bank After years of hearing a steady drumbeat about the necessity of surfing the web under the protection of a VPN, even the most technophobic among us are starting to come around. But even knowing the dangers one can face from cybercrooks phishing for information from unsuspecting victims online, those last holdouts still have some fears. […] READ THE REST