Mark Frauenfelder / 10:55 am Thu Aug 6, 2020

Monkey unboxes a new water bottle, consults user manual

George the monkey is curious about his new water bottle.  In this video you can see George remove a large metal water bottle from a cardboard box, unsuccessfully attempt to unscrew the lid, refer to the user manual (upside down), successfully unscrew the lid, peer into the bottle and sniff it, screw the lid back onto the bottle and immediately unscrew, and consult the user manual again.

