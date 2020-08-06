/ Mark Frauenfelder / 9:59 am Thu Aug 6, 2020

QAnon as a collaborative, investigative alternate reality game

Image: Depositphotos

QAnon is like an alternate reality game (ARG), says ARG designer Adrian Hon. Charlie Warzel of The New York Times interviewed Hon about the parallels between a conspiracy theory and alternate reality games. Hon had a number of interesting insights about QAnon: