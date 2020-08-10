Baltimore explosion destroys several houses, kills woman

A woman died and at least three more people were injured when an explosion rocked a Baltimore neighborhood . A number of houses were destroyed and aerial footage shows what CNN described as "profound devastation" in the area. The situation is unfolding and efforts are underway to rescue people trapped in the rubble. No word on the cause.

