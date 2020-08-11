In 1829 a group of convicts stole a ship in Tasmania and made their way into the Pacific

In 1829 a group of convicts commandeered a brig in Tasmania and set off across the Pacific, hoping to elude their pursuers and win their freedom. In this week's episode of the Futility Closet podcast we'll describe the mutineers of the Cyprus and a striking new perspective on their adventure.

