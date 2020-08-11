Train operator blames Covid for restricting WiFi to premium seats

The wireless internet on Eurostar trains was briefly turned off for passengers unless they were in premium seating, reports the BBC. Challenged by passengers, the company claims this was because of Coronavirus, but turned it back on again.
Mark Jackson, founder of the internet service provider site ISPreview, said ... the wi-fi is provided by a track-side network of mobile broadband cells and it was unclear how additional safety measures introduced as a result of coronavirus would impact its delivery to standard seats.
I'm glad this too-obvious attempt to use Covid to push customers to upgrades was brought quickly to a halt, but the fact it happened at all is alarming. This is a bellwether for what happens to the consumer economy under a continuing pandemic: the airlinification of all things. Two levels of service, "expensive" and "exorbitant", with the former made increasingly uncomfortable and hostile until it serves only captive markets and the first-class service is the only one involving willing users. It's easy to roll your eyes now; but this is how public transport and education will end up. It's how access to food ends up. It's how everything ends up.
A Florida man was charged Thursday with battery after demanding a child remove his mask and spitting in his face when he refused to, police say. The incident happened at a restaurant in Treasure Island, Fla., and reportedly concluded with the man saying “You now have coronavirus” to the child and being subdued by staff. […]
Ohio governor Mike DeWine tested positive for coronavirus today, the latest high-profile politician to catch the bug. He has no symptoms, reports NBC News. DeWine ordered a statewide mask mandate two days ago, including in schools, as Covid surged in the state. (UPDATE: A follow-up test showed DeWine was negative for cornavirus.) “As part of […]
A man who refused to wear a mask in a store, stole two cigars, fired a handgun at the clerk and later an AK-47 at cops coming to arrest him, injuring one of them, was “not handling the pandemic well,” says his lawyer. Adam Zaborowski, 35, was taken into custody after the shootout with officers […]
