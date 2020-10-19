Miley Cyrus covers The Cure and The Cranberries

David Pescovitz

As part of the Save Our Stages Fest benefiting independent music venues shuttered during the pandemic, Miley Cyrus took the stage at Hollywood's legendary Whisky a Go Go on Saturday night, tearing through The Cure's "Boys Don't Cry" (1980) and The Cranberries' "Zombie" (1994) before finishing up with her own single "Midnight Sky."