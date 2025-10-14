New Gorillaz single signals creative comeback for band

On the one hand, I'm really glad that virtual band Gorillaz seem to be bouncing back to their former glory almost ten years after returning from a lengthy hiatus. On the other hand, as a fan, I'm shocked it's taken that long for them to remember "wait, we can make good music!" After several disappointing projects in a row, upcoming project The Mountain seems for all the world like a return to the band's more eclectic, creative roots, unifying around a strong central concept for the first time since 2010's Plastic Beach.

Previous single "The Happy Dictator" was really, really good — a bit of a surprise for post-hiatus Gorillaz — but the newly-released seven-minute behemoth "The Manifesto" is even better. It features rising Argentinian star Trueno and dead D12 member Proof, who appears through an unreleased archive recording to further underscore the track's themes of uncertainty in the face of death. The headliner, though, is the "Empire Ants"-style tone shift halfway through, taking the brass ensemble away to drag the listener somewhere altogether darker.

As with the previous single, this one wears its Indian influence on its sleeve, giving it a unique sound we sadly rarely hear in the Western world's mainstream. I've gone from cautiously optimistic about this new project to actively excited.