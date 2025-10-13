You rent your office. Don't rent your office suite, too!

TL;DR: Don't pay for your Word, Excel, and PowerPoint alone! Get lifetime access to Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 for Windows for just $19.97 (Reg. $229).

There are so many apps and startups dedicated to the simple task of sharing office spaces. From flexible desks to coworking spaces, everyone is thinking about how to optimize office space to maximize productivity and streamline costs. All of which to say: making a business efficient is comprised of so many decisions. Most of those decisions are about how much things cost. You should take the same consideration with your digital office suite as you do with your physical office space. Instead of renting individual office apps, streamline your toolkit (and cut costs) with the more efficient solution: Microsoft Office Professional Plus.

Quit renting your apps

Whether you're a business owner, a freelancer, a student, or an employee, MS Office is the most recognizable office suite for a reason. This versatile business toolkit has every app you need. It comes with: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, Publisher, and Access. Instead of paying monthly subscription fees and renting them individually, you can buy this money-saving bundle and get unlimited access to all of them.

Optimize your office suite

With a streamlined office suite, all your apps work together to keep your processes cohesive. And with this redesigned version of MS Office, you can benefit from updated aesthetics, new features, and improved cloud connectivity. Get high-quality functionality with fresh graphics and enhanced capabilities that help you work smarter and do more for less.

With lifetime access to this cohesive office suite, you can cross your monthly app payments from your list of costs.

Get lifetime access to Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 for Windows for just $19.97 (Reg. $229).

Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 for Windows

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.