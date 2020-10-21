Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) played Among Us on Twitch yesterday to encourage people to vote. More than 400,000 people turned up to watch. Tired: Reddit AMA, Wired: Twitch streams?
Watch the highlights of AOC playing "Among Us"
