Watch the first 7 minutes of SyFy's new RESIDENT ALIEN show, starring Alan Tudyk

Alan Tudyk's narrative voiceover here is dripping with the same sardonic energy as his voice work on Doom Patrol and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. And that alone is enough to get me excited.

Here's the official blurb:

Based on the Dark Horse comic, SYFY's RESIDENT ALIEN follows Harry, an alien played by Alan Tudyk ("Rogue One," "Firefly") that crash lands on Earth and passes himself off as a small-town human doctor. Arriving with a secret mission, Harry starts off living a simple life…but things get a bit rocky when he's roped into solving a local murder and realizes he needs to assimilate into his new world. As he does so, he begins to wrestle with the moral dilemma of his mission and asking the big life questions like: "Are human beings worth saving?" and "Why do they fold their pizza before eating it?"

Resident Alien is expected to premiere on SyFy in January 2021. In the meantime, you can check out the source comic book by Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse.