Kushner says Trump can't help Black people who don't "want to be successful"

Jared Kushner speaks as if Black people are lazy complainers who don't want to be successful. This blatant DISRESPECT shows he has NO understanding of the Black community and its challenges that have spanned centuries. You can't "fix" these problems from this level of ego. pic.twitter.com/fmILMVbrzY — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) October 26, 2020

Self-made millionaire Jared Kushner, who rose up from destitute poverty and no connections in the business world, told the hosts of Fox and Friends that the trouble with some Black people is that they are just plain lazy.

From The Independent: