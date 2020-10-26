Kushner says Trump can't help Black people who don't "want to be successful"

Self-made millionaire Jared Kushner, who rose up from destitute poverty and no connections in the business world, told the hosts of Fox and Friends that the trouble with some Black people is that they are just plain lazy.
From The Independent:
"One thing we've seen in a lot of the Black community, which is mostly Democrat, is that President Trump's policies are the policies that can help people break out of the problems that they're complaining about but he can't want them to be successful more than they want to be successful."