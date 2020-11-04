Kickstarting "Beef Bros," a leftist comic where himbos beat up cops and landlords

Aubrey Sitterson is a comic book writer, wrestling podcaster, and proudly self-declared leftist, who's written for Hulk, Superman, Tech Jacket, and, perhaps most infamously, GI Joe, which got him targeted by GamerGaters for being too "SJW."

He's currently raising money for a new "aspirational leftist superhero comic" called BEEF BROS with artist Tyrell Cannon. And if they awesomely 80s-camp video above doesn't convince you to support the project, maybe this, uhh, actual blurb will do the trick:

In the beginning, superheroes were all about one thing: Protecting the little guy, gal, or nonbinary pal. But somewhere along the way that got lost, as capes transformed from populist defenders of the working class to glorified supercops. […] The solution? BEEF BROS, an eye-searing, gonzo comic about Huey and Ajax Beef, a pair of neighborhood heroes willing to brawl with sadistic police, cruel landlords, and predatory corporations not because of any complicated college-boy theorizing, but because helping people out is simply the right thing to do. Imagine Noam Chomsky's Heroes for Hire meeting Peter Kropotkin's Jojo's Bizarre Adventure. It's an anarcho-communist take on superheroes with politics so radical that the big corporate-owned publishers would never touch it. That's why we need your help! Become a BEEFER today!

If this sounds like it's up your alley — it's certainly right up mine — then you can check out a few preview pages on Kickstarter.