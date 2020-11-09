Powell's Books is now selling perfume that smells like old books

The great Oregon indie bookshop Powell's Books is now selling a perfume that smells like old books. "Powell's By Powell's" is a unisex fragrance with notes of wood, violet, and "biblichor" (old book smell). It's $24.99 for a one ounce bottle. From the description:
Like the crimson rhododendrons in Rebecca, the heady fragrance of old paper creates an atmosphere ripe with mood and possibility. Invoking a labyrinth of books; secret libraries; ancient scrolls; and cognac swilled by philosopher-kings, Powell's by Powell's delivers the wearer to a place of wonder, discovery, and magic heretofore only known in literature.
(CNN)