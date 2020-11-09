The WebGL Fluid Simulation is another of those distracting, charming websites where you generate wildly-colorful scenes on-screen by clicking and swishing your finger/pointer about. You can fiddle with settings such as density, vorticity and "splat radius", and turn off and enable various quality filters to get it running nice on your potato. There's an app for iOS, too.
WebGL fluid simulation
- fluid dynamics
