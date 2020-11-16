School: Please don't throw your children over the gate when they are tardy

In Avignon, France, Trillade Primary School has strongly advised parents to stop throwing their tardy children over the building's 1.8 meter gate. The school requests that you return at one of the two other times during the day when the gate reopens. Noted. From the New Zealand Herald:

The school put up signs to try to stop parents from tossing the children over the fence and gate[…]

According to local news outlet La Provence, the school head teacher, Sanaa Meziane, said they are tired of dealing with "irresponsible" parents who arrive late and throw their children over the fence into school.