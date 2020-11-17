Friedrich Kellner kept a secret diary to record the crimes of the Third Reich

In the 1930s, German civil servant Friedrich Kellner was outraged by the increasing brutality of the Nazi party and the complicity of his fellow citizens. He began to keep a secret diary to record the crimes of the Third Reich and his condemnations of his countrymen. In this week's episode of the Futility Closet podcast, we'll tell the story of Friedrich's diary and his outspoken warnings to future generations.

We'll also ponder the problem with tardigrades and puzzle over a seemingly foolish choice.

