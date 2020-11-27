Check out the stuff you can buy with my art on it

Mark Frauenfelder

I've been posting photos of my creatures sketchbook on Instagram and quite a few people have asked if they can buy prints, shirts, mugs, etc. with the sketches on them. And so I opened a store on Society6 where you can shop for my creature stuff. Right now there's a good sale going on. The clock is $20, the mug is $12, and the framed print is $27.