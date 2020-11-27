I've been posting photos of my creatures sketchbook on Instagram and quite a few people have asked if they can buy prints, shirts, mugs, etc. with the sketches on them. And so I opened a store on Society6 where you can shop for my creature stuff. Right now there's a good sale going on. The clock is $20, the mug is $12, and the framed print is $27.
Check out the stuff you can buy with my art on it
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- Neat Stuff
How could anyone resist this 7-inch model of a Murder Hornet?
Revoltech's 7-in model of the Vespa mandarinia (aka murder hornet) looks amazing. It's $105, but if you are a true murder hornet aficionado it's a pittance. Every part is articulated, from the antennae to the stinger. Articulated mandibles and mouth parts have been faithfully recreated. The large compound eyes are made of transparent material to… READ THE REST
Photos and videos of bugs and stuff with my USB microscope
I bought a USB microscope a few years ago because I wanted to examine kitchen knife edges after I sharpen them using different sharpeners. I'm still having fun with it. The tiny millipede in the video above is in a cup the size of a penny. Here are some images I've captured so far: Groovy… READ THE REST
Gigantic tub of 22,000 Perler beads
What are Perler beads and why might you want to buy a big tub of 22,000 thousand? They are tiny colorful plastic cylinders. Each bead is a pixel that you place on a Perler pegboard to make a piece of art. Once you've placed all the beads down, you use a clothes iron to fuse… READ THE REST
Save 75% on this Google Assistant-enabled smartwatch ahead of Black Friday
Early adopters of wearables like smartwatches bought them because they were just a cool and new thing. After that opening wave, more traditional buyers joined in, many driven by the device's novel fitness and health-monitoring capabilities. But, in 2020, keeping tabs on your health through your smartwatch isn't just a novel idea anymore. For many,… READ THE REST
Step up your video-call game with these five HD webcams on sale for up to 90% off
With so many of us sticking around the house and working from home, webcams have taken on an elevated importance. And, when we're all trying to look our best on Zoom video conferences and Skype sessions with family and friends, the capabilities of those tiny cams start to matter. While many computers have built-in webcams… READ THE REST
These DIY drones combine STEM training with serious fun at Black Friday prices
For the past few years, we've all seen it. Drones are a hot item. The allure of launching one of these crafts into the air and running it through its aerial paces is visceral. And, they're a whole lot of fun. But figuring out what type of drone is right for each type of potential… READ THE REST