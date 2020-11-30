In 1976, Björk, then 11-years-old and studying classical piano and flute, sang Tina Charles's "I Love to Love" for a school recital. According to Wikipedia, "her teachers sent a recording of her singing the song to the RÚV radio station, which was then Iceland's only radio station. The recording was nationally broadcast and, after hearing it, a representative of the Fálkinn record label offered Björk a recording contract. Her self-titled début, Björk, was recorded when she was 11 years old and was released in Iceland in December 1977.
Listen to Bjork singing at age 11
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- iceland
- music
Trash can sounds like John Coltrane
Ikea no longer makes the translucent plastic Fniss trashcans, sadly, and I can confirm that the current opaque model's thicker polypropylene material is useless for performing free jazz on glass tabletops. Previously: Happy birthday to John Coltrane! READ THE REST
A Native American folk/rock/country soundtrack for today, and any day
For today, and any day, here is a collection of gorgeous folk, rock, and country songs by Indigenous Americans whose voices you can hear on Light in the Attic's eye- and ear-opening box set "Native North America (Vol. 1): Aboriginal Folk, Rock, and Country 1966–1985, Morley Loon's "Northland, My Land," and Willie Thrasher's "Spirit Child."… READ THE REST
cEvin Key of Skinny Puppy plays the Home Edition of What's In My Bag?
What's In My Bag? is Amoeba Record's popular YouTube show where they ask interesting, influential musicians and artists to wander the aisles of their store, picking records that they recommend, and explaining why. Since COVID, they've been asking musicians to pick records from their home collection and tell us why these records are so special.… READ THE REST
Parallels Pro, Luminar 4, and 10 more amazing Mac apps join this amazing Cyber Monday deal
It's become a tradition in the Boing Boing Store. Just like winter and Santa, every year's end isn't complete without the most tricked-out set of killer Mac apps included in the annual Cyber Monday Mac Bundle. Last year's assortment was a monster hit, spawning more than 100 5-star reviews from thousands sold. So, of course,… READ THE REST
Here are 30 bestselling apps and streaming services on sale for Cyber Monday
While Cyber Monday is ostensibly about helping you save money on holiday gift ideas, the true sneaky joy of it all is scoring deals on stuff for you. Friends and relatives are great…but let's not stop considering the home team in all this, OK? Sure, any of the 30 apps and streaming services included here… READ THE REST
They may look strange, but these wireless over-ear headphones are a 3-in-1 marvel
When a review begins by stating that the product stands as "the weirdest headphones you'll ever own," that has to at least get your attention. And make no mistake, the Human Headphones are unquestionably weird. But then again, it wasn't long ago that AirPods looked weird dangling from people's heads too. Makers Human, Inc., have… READ THE REST