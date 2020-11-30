Listen to Bjork singing at age 11

In 1976, Björk, then 11-years-old and studying classical piano and flute, sang Tina Charles's "I Love to Love" for a school recital. According to Wikipedia, "her teachers sent a recording of her singing the song to the RÚV radio station, which was then Iceland's only radio station. The recording was nationally broadcast and, after hearing it, a representative of the Fálkinn record label offered Björk a recording contract. Her self-titled début, Björk, was recorded when she was 11 years old and was released in Iceland in December 1977.

(r/ObscureMedia)