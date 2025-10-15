This $10 app fixes everything wrong with iPhone's Music player

One thing that drives me insane about my iPhone (which I'm stuck with until I switch to a Fairphone) is the Music app.

Unless you subscribe to Apple Music, using it is a pain in the ass. Even after you've indicated that you don't want to see or sign up for the service, the Music app will continue to try to convince you to do so.

One of the most annoying ways it does this is when you want to search for an album in your local collection, it forces you to choose between what's on Apple Music (even if you don't have a subscription) and what's in your on-device library.

I own all of the music I listen to. I have for years. It means I can listen to what I want, when I want, even if there's no cellular reception where I am. Plus, I sleep soundly knowing that I'm not paying for Spotify, Tidal, or any other service that treats artists like shit and pays them into the poor house. I've tried several Music app alternatives over the years: CS Music Pro, Vox, SongCapsule, Ecoute — you name it. The best of them all, in my opinion, is Marvis Pro.

via Séamus Bellamy

I've been using Marvis for the past month, and it has yet to piss me off. For a pittance of a premium, you can download this app from the App Store. It's blissfully quiet. Once installed, there's no monthly user fee and no nagging reminders to sign up for a streaming service. Nothing in Marvis stands between you and the music you own.

What's more, while it's user-friendly right out of the App Store, you'll find that almost every aspect of its user interface is tweakable. If you haven't tried it yet, give it a spin. It might just save your sanity.