Model rocketry in the 21st century

If you're a former model/amateur rocket enthusiast, a born-again rocketeer, or current practitioner of amateur space, you must subscribe to BPS.space. It is the channel of Joe Bernard, a young amateur aerospace engineer who makes the most jaw-dropping amateur rockets and rocket technologies (flight controllers, data-logging software, thrust-vector controllers, etc) that I've ever seen. As a teen rocket hobbyist growing up in the 1970s, I couldn't have imagined in my wildest dreams being able to achieve this level of sophistication in rocket construction, flight, and flight recording and data analysis.



In this video, Joe records the first launch and (attempted) landing of his Scout E rocket. This rocket has such stunning features as thrust-vector control, roll-control, a motor mount that contains two motors (an ascent motor, followed by a landing motor), deployable landing struts, deployable stabilizing fins, and four on-board cameras.



The video includes the flight video, a tour of the hardware and software used in the Scout, and an analysis of what went wrong and what Joe's thoughts are for correcting some of the landing bounce issue. The Scout almost stuck the landing, but bounced on the springy grass.