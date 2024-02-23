Will Ted Cruz try to ban the Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin model rocket?

The New Shepard is a suborbital crewed-rocket designed by Blue Origin, the aerospace company founded by Jeff Bezos. The model rocket company Estes' realistic 1/66 scale model of the New Shepard is conveniently priced at $69.

The question on Texas model rocket enthusiasts' minds is whether Senator Ted Cruz will attempt to outlaw the sale of the model rocket. In 2007, when Cruz was a solicitor general for Texas, he co-authored a 76-page legal brief defending Texas's ban on the sale of sex toys.

From a 2016 article in Vanity Fair:

In its brief to the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, Cruz and his team argued that the plaintiffs challenging the law, a group of online retailers and Austin stores that sold sex toys, were not protected under the 14th Amendment's right to privacy. In fact, he continued, banning obscene devices was in the public interest, and the government should be granted "police powers" for the purposes of "discouraging prurient interests in sexual gratification, combating the commercial sale of sex, and protecting minors." Furthermore, using "obscene devices," the state argued, was akin to "hiring a willing prostitute or engaging in consensual bigamy."

Admittedly, Cruz's attitude towards sex is all over the map. His loathing of sex toys came after his stated life goal "to be in a teen tit film," but before "liking" a pornographic tweet.

See also: Jeff Bezos' rocket looks like a giant dick and these Australian news anchors can't stop laughing about it