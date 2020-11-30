They Might Be Giants explain the Electoral College in a new song

The new They Might Be Giants single, "Who Are The Electors?", is a pop-rock civics lesson that belongs up there with "I'm Just A Bill" from Schoolhouse Rock. As the band explained in their newsletter:

Please note this song is FACT-BASED and does not represent They Might Be Giants' personal views on the Electoral College system. No one is sure how long we can all go along with presidents being elected in spite of losing the popular vote, but right now it seems we should dance with the Constitution that brought us.

The song originally debuted on CNN this past August, but somehow, I missed it then; luckily, the band just re-released it as a single. I particularly enjoy how it straddles the line between their kid-friendly output, and their standard adult pop-rock fare. It truly belongs in both sets!

Here are the lyrics, so you can sing along: